FOX2’s Chris Higgins among inductees into De Smet Jesuit Hall of Fame

CREVE COEUR- De Smet Jesuit honored its 2020 and 2021 inductees into the school’s Hall of Fame Thursday night, and our own Chris Higgins was among those feted.
Higgins, has been a FOX2 meteorologist since 1994 and has also served in the Air Force Reserves since 2003, including deployment in 2008 to the Middle East. Higgins a 1988 graduate, Scott Wirtz (class of ’95), a former Navy SEAL who died in Syria in 2019 while working as a civilian contractor, and former faculty member Bob Steiner were in the 2020 class of inductees, who were not recognized in person last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Class of inductees include Brian Lavin (’72) and Larry Linkul (’71).