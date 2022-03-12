Francis Howell superintendent to retire, leaving field of education

ST. LOUIS–At a special meeting of the Francis Howell School District Board of Education Thursday night, members approved the promotion of Dr. Kenneth Roumpos from Deputy Superintendent to Interim Superintendent, replacing Dr. Nathan Hoven, who plans to leave the field of education, the district announced Friday.

Hoven joined the school district in St. Charles County, first as a Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer in 2018, before being promoted to the top post in 2020.

“Dr. Hoven provided steadfast leadership during the Covid pandemic,” Board President Mary Lange said in a news release. “His calm and steady approach helped keep the doors open for in-person learning, providing a major benefit for students and families.”

“As deputy superintendent, Dr. Roumpos has demonstrated strong leadership with good instincts and a propensity for action,” said Lange. “We have found him to be strategic, empathetic and collaborative – all skills that will serve the District well in this next chapter.”