Franklin County 4-year-old dead after accidentally shooting himself

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo.– A 4-year-old Union boy is dead after police say he shot himself with his father’s gun. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says the father was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to a call on Star Circle Trailer Park in Union this morning and found a family member giving first aid to the boy.

The sheriff’s department says it learned the father was sleeping in the living room and had a loaded gun under the couch.

Investigators say the boy got up just before 6 a.m. and walked into the living room to get a drink. The father reportedly left the room to use the bathroom and heard a gunshot. He then saw the child had shot himself.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the charges.