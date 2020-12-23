Franklin County adds 129 COVID-19 cases as mask mandate not renewed in the county

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Franklin County reported 129 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This brings the overall cases in the county to 6,460 overall, with 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 108 Franklin County residents who have died due to the virus.

The 129 cases reported Tuesday is the highest one-day report since November 13, when 170 cases were reported in a single day. This is also the first time in 20 days the single-day case count has been in the triple digits.

On Monday, the county reported 28 cases. Just 24 hours later, the number more than quadrupled when the county reported 129 cases.

Tuesday’s announcement comes about 48 hours after the mask mandate expired in Franklin County. County leaders let the mask mandate order expire Sunday at noon.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told FOX 2/KPLR on Monday that the county did not plan to create a new order to require masks in the county.

“We know that our constituents are going to do to keep people safe, including themselves,” he said.

Brinker also said part of the reason the county is not going to mandate masks again, as of now, is because he said the county cannot enforce them.

“We’re not going to zip our sheriff’s department across our 922 square-mile county to enforce a mask rule that is in place, but what we will do is make sure that our law enforcement is there for serious crimes, and that’s what we are, we’re a law and order county out here in Franklin and we’re going to maintain that,” he said.

Brinker claims the county did not notice a difference in regards to hospitalizations in the four weeks the mask mandate was in place.

“It minimally impacted hospitalizations, it minimally impacted positivity rate, actually it didn’t impact it at all. Positivity rate still increased,” he said. “It’s not masks, it’s people actions, we have to make sure people take the right actions, and they are.”

A restaurant manager in Union said she has noticed a difference in customer behavior since the mask mandate went into effect.

“We didn’t actually start wearing masks until the mandate but now that we got used to it and we feel like people are more comfortable coming in when we are wearing them,” Kim Copeland, co-manager at Hagie’s Nineteen, said. “I think it kind of like eases people’s mind when they walk in the door when they see us protecting ourselves and them.”

She said before the mask mandate went into effect in the county, about 95 percent of customers were not wearing masks. Now, even with the expired mask order, she said about 50 to 75 percent of customers are wearing masks.