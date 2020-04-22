Franklin County allowing some businesses closed by COVID-19 restrictions to reopen this weekend

UNION, Mo. – Franklin County is allowing certain businesses like gyms and movie theatres to re-open this weekend. The businesses reopening are still following the guidelines set by the Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Franklin County’s presiding commissioner has announced that bowling alleys, movie theaters, skating rinks, and golf courses, are among other places can re-open Saturday.

The county’s order that closed most businesses expires Friday at midnight. It will not be extended, but those businesses will still have to meet the governor’s guidelines. There are only ten people or fewer allowed inside and they must be six feet from each other.

Personal contact businesses like barber-shops, hair salons, dine-in restaurants, and bars, are still not allowed to re-open.