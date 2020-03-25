Franklin County asking people to self-monitor after employees at two medical facilities test positive for coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo – The Franklin County Health Department is asking anyone who visited two Washington, Mo facilities to self-monitor themselves. It comes after reports that people who worked in the community, but live outside Franklin County, tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, they are asking anyone who visited the emergency department at Mercy Hospital Washington or Total Access Urgent Care in Washington, MO on March 20th to self-monitor.

Health officials say you can self-monitor by taking your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat. The self-monitoring period should last fourteen days since your last contact at those two locations.

If you develop a fever or respiratory symptoms during the self-monitoring period, please contact your medical provider or the state health hotline at (877) 435-8411.