Franklin County eighth-grader passes away from COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Franklin County school is experiencing a devastating loss after a family said their eighth-grade son died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend.

Peyton Baumgarths attended Washington Middle School in the School District of Washington. His death has made him the first person under the age of 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state of Missouri.

The school district’s superintendent said Peyton was new to Washington middle school. She says they have about 600 students in total but they’re on a hybrid model. Some students have been continuing to learn virtually and the rest of the students that go in person are split-up.

In a letter that went out to parents, the school said the last day Peyton attended school was Thursday, October 22. He was quarantined on Monday, October 26. He was eventually hospitalized for his symptoms, but he did not improve.

The letter also said the family has asked that everyone remembers to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and to follow guidelines. They want parents and students to take precautions in and outside of school.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy,” the school district said.

The district said they will have additional counselors available at the middle school on Wednesday when students return.

According to the CDC as of last Wednesday, 39 children from ages 5 to 14 have died due to complications involving COVID.