Franklin County father charged with murder after child shoots himself

UNION, Mo. – A Franklin County man has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his 4-year-old son. Police say the child shot himself with his father’s gun.
The father, Scott Hilton, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. The murder charges for the perpetration of a felony when a person dies. His bond is set at $250,000, cash only.
Police say that Hilton was sleeping in the living room and had a loaded gun under the couch. The child got up and walked into the living room to get a drink at around 6:00 am Thursday. Hilton left the room to use the bathroom. He heard a gunshot behind him and saw that the child shot himself.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Star Circle Trailer Park in Union Thursday morning and found a family member giving first aid to the boy. The child was driven by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.