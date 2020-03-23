1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 12 deaths/1285 cases; MO: 3 deaths/183 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Franklin County orders suspension of some businesses to help fight coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Restrictions start Tuesday for businesses in Franklin County to maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The order suspends “personal contact industries” until Friday, April 17th at noon.

Golf courses, barbers, cosmetologists, hairdressers, movie theatres, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, and massage therapists will have to suspend business.

Franklin County has also mandated carry out, curbside pick up, and delivery only for dining establishments and bars.

You can read the entire order here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News