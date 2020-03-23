Franklin County orders suspension of some businesses to help fight coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Restrictions start Tuesday for businesses in Franklin County to maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The order suspends “personal contact industries” until Friday, April 17th at noon.

Golf courses, barbers, cosmetologists, hairdressers, movie theatres, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, and massage therapists will have to suspend business.

Franklin County has also mandated carry out, curbside pick up, and delivery only for dining establishments and bars.

You can read the entire order here.