Franklin County reports 5 additional coronavirus cases, 1 new death

UNION, Mo. – An 89-year-old woman is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths in Franklin County to three.

According to the Franklin County Health Department, the woman lived in Washington, Missouri.

Franklin County has confirmed 37 positive cases of the coronavirus.

The youngest person to test positive thus far is a 21-year-old woman from Washington. The oldest patient is a 93-year-old Washington woman.

Washington, Missouri has the most confirmed cases as of Monday, April 6.