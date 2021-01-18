Franklin County residents must pre-register to receive COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Franklin County, Missouri residents can now register for their COVID vaccine.

Starting Monday, January 18 anyone 65 years of age and older or adults with pre-existing conditions can receive the vaccine.

Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri has the vaccines and can only administer them to people who are pre-registered. Mercy Hospital is the only place in Franklin County distributing the COVID vaccine.

There will be a vaccination clinic held on January 30 at the Union City Auditorium held by Franklin County Health Department along with Mercy, Franklin County Ambulance districts and the Union Police Department. The health department anticipates about 1000 people will receive their vaccination.

Click here to register.

Here is the list of people who are eligible to register to receive the COVID vaccine.

Phase 1B – Tier 1

Public Health Administrators and Staff

Law Enforcement

Fire Services

Corrections

Emergency Management

Public Works

Emergency Services

Phase 1B – Tier 2

Anyone 65 and older

Any adults with:

-Cancer

-Chronic Kidney Disease

-COPD

-Heart Conditions

-Weakened immune system due to organ transplant

-Severe obesity (BMI >40)

-Pregnancy

-Sickle Cell Disease

-Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

-Individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome