FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse found in the area of Highway 47 and Rye Creek Road.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the owner of the brown horse should contact Deputy Davidson at 636-583-2560 to be reunited.
Latest headlines:
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Custodian saves child in runaway stroller at Parkway Early Childhood Center
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing horse
- TV news anchor gunned down in Downtown Juarez
- Walmart puts guns, ammunition back on display at US stores