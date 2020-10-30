Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of missing horse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse found in the area of Highway 47 and Rye Creek Road.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the owner of the brown horse should contact Deputy Davidson at 636-583-2560 to be reunited.

