Franklin County woman accused in Capitol riot expected in court Tuesday

ST. LOUIS– Emily Hernandez, from Sullivan, is expected to be in court today for her alleged role in the riots at the Capitol earlier this month. She is due to have her initial arraignment around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for her last week. She faces five charges including unlawful entry, engaging in disorderly conduct at the capitol, and stealing a piece of federal property.

Court records say a tipster identified Hernandez as one of the people who had accessed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Authorities say they also found videos placing Hernandez at the scene through her social media accounts. She’s seen holding what remained of a name plate from the Speaker’s office.

Prosecutors say there is reason to believe Hernandez knowingly entered restricted buildings or grounds, engaged in disruptive conduct in the Capitol complex, and stole, sold, conveyed or disposed of things of value, among a list of five possible charges.