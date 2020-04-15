Franklin County working on plans to reopen for business by May

UNION, Mo. – Franklin County says that they are working on a plan to allow the reopening of restaurants and personal care businesses as soon as April, 25. The governor’s stay-at-home order is expected to expire on April, 24. They say that caseloads are low there.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that Franklin County has had 83 positive cases. There are a total of three deaths reported in the county.

There were no new cases of coronavirus reported in Franklin County today. But, a 93-year-old woman died at the Grandview nursing home facility. Other people at the nursing home ranging in age from 21-80 have recovered from the virus.