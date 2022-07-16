BALLWIN, Mo. – A St. Louis based nonprofit is hosting their 4th Annual Heroes for Autism 5k and Mile Saturday to help under-served families impacted by autism and raise awareness and acceptance of autism spectrum disorders.

The Freddie Ford Family Foundation is hosting this annual event. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. at Queeny Park.

The funds raised will be used by the Freddie Ford Family Foundation to provide programs and support to under-served families impacted by autism.

The president and founder of the Foundation, Felicia Ford, says this is a family-friendly event, and they encourage runners and walkers of all abilities to join.



The cost for registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the mile. If you’re interested in participating, you can register online at freddiefordfamilyfoundation.org.

There will be vendors who provide services to individuals with autism, as well as food, beverages and entertainment.

There are close to 200 people participating and supporting the Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness and acceptance of autism.