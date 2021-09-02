Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens Ellisville location

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Depending on your definition of “West County”, the custard wars have now been joined in the area.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened the franchise’s 28th current Missouri location Thursday in Ellisville at 15676 Manchester Road in Ellisville. It is the chain’s ninth location in the St. Louis region. Creve Coeur would be the nearest location at 10457 Olive Blvd.

The Ellisville restaurant held a soft launch Wednesday night.

There are plans to open a Wentzville spot at 1534 Wentzville Parkway, joining four other St. Charles County locations in St. Peters, Cottleville and O’Fallon.