Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The statue stood at Maplewood Park in Rochester.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
