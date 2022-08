ST. LOUIS – If your back-to-school mornings are a little chaotic this week Chic-Fil-A wants to help.

They’re offering a free breakfast entree to guests through the Chic-Fil-A app. Just visit any Chic-Fil-A location in the St. Louis area during breakfast hours. That’s from open hours until 10:30 a.m.

You can take advantage of this deal starting Monday, August 22 through Friday.