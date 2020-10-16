Free COVID-19 testing at St. Charles Family Arena this weekend, all Missouri residents welcomed

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Free community drive-through COVID-19 testing at the St. Charles Family Arena is available at no charge to all Missouri residents, today and tomorrow, October 16 and 17.

According to The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, this special opportunity is offered regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms or has been tested previously. Neither insurance nor identification is required.

The tests are free and open to all Missouri residents during the following times:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17

Persons being tested will go to the drive-through location where they will be asked questions, receive a package to painlessly swab their own nostrils, and return the specimen kit. The collected test will be sent to a laboratory for processing, and patients will be notified of their results.

Online pre-registration is encouraged for speedy testing process. Anyone wishing to get tested but lacking internet access can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for assistance at 877-435-8411.