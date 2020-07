ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Late Sunday evening St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page issued a press release stating that new restrictions must be put in place to slow the spread of the COVOD-19 virus. The rates of infections in the State of Missouri, and in the St. Louis Metro Area have been rising for the past several weeks, with St. Louis County recording nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday over Saturday’s total of 12,774 positive tests in the county.

Dr. Page will be making the announcement Monday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center located on North Hanley Road in Berkeley.