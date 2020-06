ST. LOUIS – State representative Steve Roberts will host more free COVID-19 testing every Monday. He has partnered with Affinia Health Care and area clergy members to bring testing every week to north St. Louis.

Testing will be available at the Victor Roberts building located at 1408 North Kingshighway. Walk-ins are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30. You don’t have to show any symptoms to take the test.