Medical workers in protective masks wait to administer COVID-19 tests at a facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is ree COVID-19 testing available from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Victor Roberts Building on north Kingshighway in north St. Louis. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary for testing.

The event will also provide free gun locks, free kids summer fun activity packs, free personal hygiene kits, and free hand sanitizer.