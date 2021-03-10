Free COVID testing site opens in East St. Louis today

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The State of Illinois opened a new COVID testing site Wednesday at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis.
Those getting tested can walk-up or drive through in the park and ride lot from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The nasal swab tests will be available on March 10, March 17, March 24, and March 31. The tests are free and those wanting a test don’t have to be an Illinois resident to receive one.
Test results will be available in the following four to seven days.
Area leaders said the location was ideal with its spacious 800 parking spots.