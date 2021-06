ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch National Park is hosting a day of free activities on Sunday, June 27th in honor of June being Get Outdoors Month.

They have free activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and encourage all ages to get outside and enjoy their beautiful park.

8 a.m.: Ranger-led Run Around the Park

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Pioneer Games

10 a.m.: Yoga for Families with Nana Becoat

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vintage Base Ball Under the Arch