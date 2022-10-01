ST. LOUIS—BJC Healthcare and the St. Louis Blues are holding a free flu shot clinic. This happened yesterday at the Enterprise Center.



People got a shot during last night’s pre-season game. Ticket holders received a free flu shot from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. while the supplies lasted. If you didn’t make it out there Friday, BJC will have other free public clinics. The first two will happen today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.



They will be at the Siteman Cancer Center in South County. And at BJC at the Commons in Clayton.