Free flu shots available at Enterprise Center October 17

ST. LOUIS – Soon you’ll be able to get a flu vaccine for free. The St. Louis Blues are partnering with Barnes-Jewish Hospital to provide free flu shots on October 17.

The shots will be given at the Enterprise Center from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This is the first time Enterprise Center has been opened since the last time the Blues played there.

Precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including symptom screenings, mandatory masks, and social distancing at the enterprise center.

Flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, for adults and children six months and older.

