Free flu shots made available across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As Covid-19 continues the annual flu season is just around the corner and health experts are urging Americans to get vaccinated.

Flu season typically starts at about the end of October, and this year health officials are on high alert.

This year, it’s important to conserve health care resources that are already busy managing COVID-19.

Funding from the foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, made free flu shots available for St. Louis area residents six-months and older who do not have primary doctors or other means to receive a flu shot. This is the seventeenth year Barnes-Jewish Hospital has offered free flu vaccinations. To ensure safe social distancing and crowd control, the shots will be delivered at several locations throughout the St. Louis area outside of a hospital setting. The safety precautions will include COVID-19 symptom screenings, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

To meet the needs of the region’s underserved population, events will be offered in multiple formats including drive-through and walk-up made accessible by public transportation.

“By getting a flu shot, you are helping to protect yourself and the people around you from flu this season, as well as helping reduce the strain on health care systems in our area as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Lynch, MD, President of Barnes-Jewish Hospital said. “We are grateful for the partnership of organizations like urban league of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Louis Blues to make these flu shot events possible and to help keep our community safe.”

Click here for a list of free flu shot locations.

SSM Health is also offering free flu shot events across the St. Louis region.

The next events will take place Saturday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those will take place on the campus of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital and in the parking lot of Ronnie’s Plaza in south St. Louis county. Vaccinations will be given to those 9-years-old and up.

While the flu vaccine does not protect a person from COVID-19, both viruses affect the respiratory system and can be deadly.

Vaccinations are available by injection only. All vaccinations will be preservative-free. Pregnant women are advised to obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician. No appointments are necessary. Participants should wear loose-fitting clothing. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.