ST. LOUIS – The Bailey Foundation is hosting two Fresh Fun Market events this month to help families find healthy food for free.

The first market is planned from 2:15-5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School. The second market is planned from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at North Side Elementary School.

The Bailey Foundation launched its first Fresh Fun Markets in March in an effort to help provide access to healthy and nutritious foods for students and families in need. The markets offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to pre-packaged food items.

Both upcoming markets will require pre-registration. To register for the market at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School, click here. To register for the market at North Side Elementary School, click here.