ST. LOUIS – In these trying times some are having trouble feeding their families and The Bailey Foundation in partnership with the USDA, Panera Bread and the City of Life Christian Church are holding a free food giveaway Saturday, July 25.

To receive food, drive-into the church parking lot at 8333 Fullerton Avenue in University City, open your trunk and workers will fill it with bags of free food items.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.