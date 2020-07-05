Free gun locks and gun safety information at St. Louis County Library branches

ST. LOUIS – Three St. Louis County Library branches are holding a gun safety information session and giving out free gun locks Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The “Lock it for Love” project will have volunteers at the Lewis & Clark branch, the Weber Road branch and the Florissant Valley branch handing out locks and providing people with information.

Locations:

Lewis & Clark Branch: 9909 Lewis & Clark Blvd

Weber Road Branch: 4444 Weber Road

Florissant Valley Branch: 195 New Florissant Road