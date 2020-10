ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles County residents can get a free mask and free flu shot on Wednesday, October 7.

The county will host a “Mask up Pick up” event and drive-through flu vaccination clinic from noon until 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles Community College on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville.

Approximately 800 flu vaccinations and 30,000 disposable face masks are available for residents.

For more information about the drive-through flu vaccination clinic, visit sccmo.org/health