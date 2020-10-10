Free meat giveaway every Saturday in October in Collinsville, Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Il. – Meat can often be one of the most expensive items on your grocery list but it’s being given away for free in Collinsville.

The Heights community Church in Collinsville wanted to land a helping hand by getting involved with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, as families say they struggle with rising prices for meat and fresh produce at the grocery store.

They will host giveaways every Saturday throughout the month of October. They start at 9:30 at the Collinsville Aqua Park at 10 Gateway Dr.

If you aren’t physically able to the events you can contact The Heights Community Church on Facebook or by phone and they will try to get a delivery out to you.