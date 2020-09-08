Free online tutoring help offered by St. Louis County Library; other residents can access service

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- FOX2’s Chris Hayes spent hours interviewing students at every grade level for his COVID and the Classroom special reports. During them, he noticed a common complaint. Students said it’s difficult to ask questions when they are dealing with a hard assignment.

FOX2 learned about a new free tool that’s available for students in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. It’s called tutor.com and you can find it on the St. Louis County Library’s website.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News