ST. LOUIS — This Memorial Day weekend, Union Station is celebrating the men and women who have served our country. As a way of saying thanks to those who serve, all veterans will be able to ride for free over the Memorial Day weekend. With so much to do, a day downtown is easy and fun for the whole family. Veterans and people who are still in the service can ride the wheel for free all weekend. There are also bars, games, the carousel, mini golf, and more.

