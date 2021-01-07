Free rides home for runaway kids via Greyhound

ST. LOUIS – Greyhound bus is offering runaways between the ages of 12 and 21 a free ride home.

Its part of the Home Free Program in conjunction with the National Runaway Safeline.

The program is able to help about 400 kids get home for free. The adolescents can get their free ticket by calling the NRS helpline at 1-800-786-2929 and then letting them know they’re ready to be reunited with their family. To be eligible, the child must already have a runaway report filed on them.

The same person can only use the program twice.

Parents or legal guardians of the runaway are also offered a free Greyhound ticket if the runaway is under the age of 15.

