Free Spicy Chicken McNuggets through ‘Spicesurance’ deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo.,- To assist the launch of their new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to customers Wednesday, Sept. 16.

To receive this deal, there are two steps required. First, download McDonald’s app. Second, select either of the “Spicesurance” coverage plans with the 6 piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets order.

Customers have the option to purchase an order of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and either get another free or classic Chicken McNuggets at no additional cost.

Former NFL defensive tackle, comedian and actor, Anthony “Spice” Adams give the rundown of the details on Spicesurance.

