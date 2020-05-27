Free state COVID-19 testing being offered in Alton, Illinois

ALTON, Ill. – Free COVID-19 testing will begin Wednesday, May 27 at four public housing locations in Alton, Illinois.

Services will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Alton Manor Community Center and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Alton Acres Community Center.

Then Thursday, May 28 testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Alton Pointe Community Center and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oakwood Estates Community Center.

Appointments are not required and there will be no advance screening process, however, participants will be required to show a photo ID.

You do not need to live in public housing to participate.