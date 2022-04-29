ST. LOUIS – The first-ever City Social on Washington Avenue is happening right now until 9 p.m. Friday.

The street festival is between Tucker Boulevard and 14th Street, and it’s a free event that’s open to everyone.

There are three main areas. A so-called music row is the focal point of the event, where the musicians will be performing. There’s also a “kickback corner” for those just wanting to hang out and catch up with friends. Then, there’s Art Alley where they have live art displays. They have musicians, artists, stilt walkers, and magicians.

“Everybody should be here because we’re going to have a party for the whole city,” said St. Louis resident Hosea King.

Organizers are thrilled to bring a street festival to Washington Avenue this year. The streets are blocked off to cars, so everyone can get out in the street and enjoy themselves.

This festival will certainly support the local businesses in the area, but organizers and residents alike are both excited about this event.

“They support the residents who live downtown and want to be a part of a vibrant community,” said Sarah Arnosky Ko, the vice president of Greater St. Louis Inc. “It also helps bring energy and a different narrative to downtown, which I think is really important. Especially, you know, coming out of the pandemic, downtowns across the country were kind of slowed. So this is another way to invite people back to downtown.”

The event goes until 9 p.m. tonight, and after that, they’ll have after-parties at indoor venues including Rosalita’s Cantina and Whisky on Washington.