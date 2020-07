ST. CLAIR – The St. Clair County Illinois health department is offering free COVID-19 tests Tuesday at Dupo Park.

Testing will be from 10:00 a.m until noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There is no appointment necessary but masks are required. Officials say anyone over three years old can be tested and throat swabs will be used for testing.

Participating individuals will get results back from the health department in two to five days.