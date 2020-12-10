Free virtual Santa calls for kids and families

Visiting Santa can be tricky amid the pandemic but it doesn’t mean Jolly Old St. Nick is taking the year off.

T-Mobile announced they are keeping Santa connected with kids across the country while Santa is working from home through real-time video calls.

Now through Wednesday, Dec 23 anyone, including non-T-Mobile customers, can schedule a free video call with Santa on SantaCalling.com.

Participants will be sent a video of their chat afterward, so they can revisit the memory and share it with friends and family.

Those who are interested can head to SantaCalling.com and select a time slot.