Free vision screenings available at St. Louis County Library locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Students can sign up for free vision screenings starting today. The group Eye Thrive will hold the tests onboard their mobile vision clinic. It will be at different st. Louis County Library locations through the end of August.
Any child age four through high school is eligible. Students will be screened for COVID-19 before the vision test.
Schedule
July 8-10 Lewis & Clark
July 15-17 Natural Bridge
July 22-24 Florissant Valley
July 29-31 Weber Road
Aug. 5-7 Rock Road
Aug. 12-14 Indian Trails
Aug. 19-21 Jamestown Bluffs