Free vision screenings available at St. Louis County Library locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Students can sign up for free vision screenings starting today. The group Eye Thrive will hold the tests onboard their mobile vision clinic. It will be at different st. Louis County Library locations through the end of August.

Any child age four through high school is eligible. Students will be screened for COVID-19 before the vision test.

Schedule

July 8-10 Lewis & Clark

July 15-17 Natural Bridge

July 22-24 Florissant Valley

July 29-31 Weber Road

Aug. 5-7 Rock Road

Aug. 12-14 Indian Trails

Aug. 19-21 Jamestown Bluffs