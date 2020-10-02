Freeburg Care Center holds hug booth for family members

FREEBURG, Ill. – The residents at Freeburg Care Center have done a lot of window visits and zoom calls with loved ones since the pandemic started. It has been seven months since they have gotten to touch their family and friends, but a hug booth has changed that.

There are 95 residents at the Freeburg Care Center. They are one of the only senior centers in Illinois that has not had one resident test positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Amy Bonta said the residents and families have been so understanding and done such a good job handling the pandemic that the staff at Freeburg Care Center wanted to do something special for them. So they made their own hug booth.

Residents get bundled and masked up and then escorted outside. Standing by the hug booth are their family members, with long gloves and masks, waiting for their first hug in months.

Bonta said the excitement and emotions from both sides has been overwhelming.

The hug booth was up Thursday and Friday. Bonta said they don’t know when they will bring it out again because it is getting cold, but they said they will somehow make it happen.