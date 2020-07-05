Freedom Fest in Hazelwood continues Sunday

HAZELWOOD – The Schnucks Freedom Fest continues Sunday with more events at Drive-In ST. Louis

Over the Independence Day weekend there were feature films, concerts, a classic car show and fireworks.

Sunday’s fun begins at 11:00 a.m. with a

The events support Folds of Honor. Today things kick off at 11 with the Burger Bash Car Show. Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring out more than 350 antique cars for the competition. Folks will get to vote on the best in show as three bands play from the main stage. The music goes from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a Cheeseburger Challenge where people can vote on the best burger in St. Louis. Tickets are $40 per car with a max of six people in a car or $10 per person.

The fun continues on Thursday. A Grateful Dead tribute band will play and there will be a showing of The Big Lebowski.