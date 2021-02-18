Freezing pipes keep local plumbers, fire crews busy

ST. LOUIS – Hoffman Brothers’ phones have been ringing off the hook due to plumbing problems.

Before the temperature warms up this weekend, your pipes could freeze and cause damage. To prevent this, drip your faucets.

“Since the blizzard that started, calls have been ramping up. On Monday and Tuesday, we set a record after 26 years in business, it’s a high record,” Christian Telford of Hoffman Brothers said.

Hoffman Brothers said when the thawing starts this weekend, know where your water shutoff valve is in your home.

“The call volume has been no heat or frozen pipes,” Telford said. “Over the last three days, we had 40 staff members in plumbing doing frozen pipe calls.”

St. Louis City fire fighters said their crews are busy with more than 3 dozen calls for water issues. Homes and even businesses have been reporting broken sprinkler lines over the past few days.

“Frozen pipes in homes has been a problem over the last couple of days,” Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. “Commercial type business sprinkler pipes freezing and exposed water pipes. Crews have been busy with commercial-type properties.”