Freezing rain transitions to drizzle today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Freezing rain will gradually change to rain and drizzle early this morning as temperatures warm into the mid-30s.

This afternoon will be cloudy and cold with drizzle and a quick burst or two of wet snow. Temperatures will remain in the 30s this afternoon. Tonight is cloudy cold with a low near freezing.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with light snow expected late in the day. Any accumulations will be less than 1 inch. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 40s.