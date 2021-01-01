Freezing rain transitions to drizzle today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Freezing rain will gradually change to rain and drizzle early this morning as temperatures warm into the mid-30s.  

This afternoon will be cloudy and cold with drizzle and a quick burst or two of wet snow.  Temperatures will remain in the 30s this afternoon.  Tonight is cloudy cold with a low near freezing.  

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with light snow expected late in the day.  Any accumulations will be less than 1 inch.  Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

