French scientists find ‘Breton variant’ of COVID that hides from tests

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– A new COVID variant that may be able to evade current tests has popped up in France. The Daily Mail is reporting there are 8 cases of the ‘Breton variant’ detected at a hospital in the Brittany region of France this week.

The paper reports the French health ministry revealed that despite being infected with the virus, their PCR test was negative. The virus was detected through genomic sequencing of the samples.

It’s apparently the first time any variant has slipped past the ‘gold-standard’ PCR tests. The PCR tests cannot diagnose other variants, like the Brazil and South African versions, it will still give a positive COVID result reports the Daily Mail.

Scientists at the Institut Pasteur who discovered the Breton variant said it doesn’t appear to be more transmissible or deadly than the original virus.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News