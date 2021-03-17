French scientists find ‘Breton variant’ of COVID that hides from tests

ST. LOUIS– A new COVID variant that may be able to evade current tests has popped up in France. The Daily Mail is reporting there are 8 cases of the ‘Breton variant’ detected at a hospital in the Brittany region of France this week.
The paper reports the French health ministry revealed that despite being infected with the virus, their PCR test was negative. The virus was detected through genomic sequencing of the samples.
It’s apparently the first time any variant has slipped past the ‘gold-standard’ PCR tests. The PCR tests cannot diagnose other variants, like the Brazil and South African versions, it will still give a positive COVID result reports the Daily Mail.
Scientists at the Institut Pasteur who discovered the Breton variant said it doesn’t appear to be more transmissible or deadly than the original virus.