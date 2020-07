ST. LOUIS – French’s has a new way to celebrate the National Mustard Day on August 1. The brand is releasing a limited-edition beer made with real mustard called “French’s Mustard Beer.”

The product was developed with craft beer label Oskar Blues Brewery. It was brewed with French’s classic yellow mustard and infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit flavors.



You can order the mustard beer online through Craftshack starting next month for $19.99 for a 6-pack.

Grab a pint of #MustardBeer and make a toast to good taste. 🍺 We partnered with @oskarblues for #NationalMustardDay to bring you a new way to mustard, available 8/1. Go to https://t.co/93m7GMJKpL to learn more. While supplies last. 21+. US Only. pic.twitter.com/LssNqidMkg — French's (@Frenchs) July 29, 2020