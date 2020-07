ST. LOUIS – 250 local families will receive a bag of fresh, nutritious groceries, and cleaning supplies Thursday.

A Grocery giveaway will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Belmont Avenue in East St. Louis.

To adhere to social distancing recommendations, families must remain in their cars and will be handed the giveaway items from volunteers.

All giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis.