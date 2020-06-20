Friday morning armed robbery yields no injuries

ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed Friday at about 9:30 a.m. after leaving a friend’s house.

Police said the victim was approached by a black man between the ages of 30 and 35 wearing a purple shirt, black jeans and black and white shoes. The suspect produced a handgun and “announced a robbery.” Police said that’s when the victim gave the suspect his property.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of South 14th Street. Police said the suspect was last seen walking westbound on LaSalle Lane.

This investigation is ongoing.