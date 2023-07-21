CHICAGO – Riding a season-best six-game winning streak, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle their close rival Chicago Cubs once again, but not on their usual broadcast home.

If you’re planning to watch the game from home, you’ll need to plan ahead. First, it’s a day game with a 1:20 p.m. start time, as per Wrigley Field’s Friday traditions.

Also, you won’t find Friday’s matchup on regional or national television. It can only be stream on Apple TV+

For the 2023 season, Apple and MLB have partnered up for “Friday Night Baseball,” airing 26 games on Apple streaming services. There will be doubleheaders every Friday through July 14. Friday’s game marks the second time the Cardinals airing on Apple TV+ this season.

Fans will need to follow these steps in order to watch the game:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

A three-month free trial is available to fans who don’t already have a Apple TV+ account set up. For more information on how to access “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, click here.

Fans can also listen to the Cardinals game on radio on 1120 KMOX.